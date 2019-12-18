Dec 18, 2019, 9:39 AM
2nd session of Regional Security Dialogue kicks off in Tehran

Tehran, Dec 18, IRNA – The 2nd Session of the Regional Security Dialogue started work in the presence of secretaries and national security advisors of seven countries in the capital city of Tehran on Wednesday.

National security and senior officials of Iran, Russia, China, India, Afghanistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan gathered in Tehran.

The event focuses on the Afghanistan issue and all-out fighting against different forms of terrorism.

The participants will hold bilateral talks on the sidelined of the event.

According to the Secretariat of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Secretary of Russian National Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, Afghan national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib and Deputy National Security Advisor of India Rajinder Khanna took part in the event.

The first round of Regional Security Dialogue was held in aiming to increase coordination among regional countries to stand against Takfiri terrorism.

