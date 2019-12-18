Iran official selected as IWBF vice chairman

According to Iran Sports Federation for the Disabled, during the IWBF congress which was held in Thailand, members of the executive committee of Asia and the Pacific were selected.

Members of the committee will serve for four years.

The International Wheelchair Basketball Federation is the international governing body for the sport of wheelchair basketball. IWBF is recognized by the International Paralympic Committee as the sole competent authority in wheelchair basketball worldwide.

