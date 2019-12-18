Iranian, Russian top security officials meet in Tehran

The talks were held before the start of the second session of the Regional Security Dialogue slated for today (Wednesday).

Tehran Security Dialogue attended by top security officials of Iran, Russia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, China and India is to discuss the issues of Afghanistan and all-out fight against different types of terrorism.

Last year, the first session of the Regional Security Dialogue focused on coordination among regional countries to combat Takfiri terrorism.

1483**1416

