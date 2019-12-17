Russian, Indian, Afghan top national security officials in Tehran

According to the Secretariat of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Secretary of Russian National Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, Afghan national security advisor Hamdullah Mohib and Deputy National Security Advisor of India Rajinder Khanna are currently in Tehran to attend the event slated to open on Wednesday.

Second Regional Security Dialogue attended by security officials from Iran, Russia, China, India, Afghanistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will open on Wednesday with a speech by Secretary of Iran Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani.

Uzbek deputy national security advisor is expected to arrive in Tehran within hours.

