Iran, Slovenia underline promoting general diplomacy

During a meeting in Tehran on Tuesday, Salehi highlighted history of bilateral cultural and artistic relations, saying that they signed cultural memorandum of understanding which has created bright prospects for the two countries' cultural and artistic relations.

Highlighting Iran's cultural and artistic achievements in various fields, he said that Iran's cinema is of remarkable standing in Asia and world.

Referring to Fajr International Film Festival in Iran held annually, he said that the festival is of international standing.

Slovenian envoy Kristina Radi, for her part, said that Slovenia and the Islamic Republic of Iran have had longstanding ties.

The ties in various areas, including politics and economy, are transparent and positive, he said, noting that Slovenia favors boosting ties, especially in the field of music.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish