Iran's feature 'Here My Village’ directed by Abbas Aram scooped 4 awards at the festival.

Also, the Iranian short animated movie 'This Side, Other Side’ directed by Lida Fazli received 2 awards at the event.

The 5th edition of Smile International Film Festival for Children and Youth (SIFFCY) was held on December 9-15 in New Delhi, India.

