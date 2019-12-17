IRNA chief highlights role of new media in increasing social trust

Traditional media failed to meet the needs of societies under the present circumstances, he added.

He pointed out that building trust as one of the main assets of society requires collective attempts.

There is no doubt that social trust will increase social capital and will lead to national unity as well as authority, he underlined.

After the unilateral and illegal exit of the US from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),rebuilding a social trust is of prime importance, he reiterated.

Irna chief also stated that if the media to successfully communicate with public opinion, it can undoubtedly leave vital impact on society.

