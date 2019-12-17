All defense, security equipment rely on domestic production

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Brigadier General Hatami told reporters that given that "we are a country in which defense is known and officials and the nation are aware of the importance of the defense budget, we are not facing a serious problem".

Explaining the power of deterrence and authority, Brigadier General said that "we have what it takes to defend the country, we have a well-trained and motivated Armed Forces that may be few in the world".

On the other hand, the Armed Forces need defense equipment that is in line with indigenous defense and "we rely on scientific and domestic production capabilities in all areas, including land, air, sea and defense which their efficiency have been proven to everyone".

Brigadier General Hatami said that in the past some would have dared to call this equipment photoshop, but today what has happened has become known in the field of defense and the will of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of defense and no one doubts". So, if there is an attack on the country, "we will respond with certainty".

