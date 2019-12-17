Afghanistan's most important challenges include terrorism, insecurity

China's National Security Minister Chin Wen Qing, who is in Tehran at the head of a high-ranking delegation to take part in a second regional security summit, met SNSC’s secretary Ali Shamkhani on Tuesday afternoon.

Shamkhani praised the active role of the People's Republic of China in the Security Dialogue meetings and expressed the hope that with the joint efforts of the member states "we can take constructive steps to increase stability and security in the region".

He emphasized the will of the leaders of the two countries to promote strategic partnership and development of comprehensive relations between Tehran and Beijing and said that the Iranian and Chinese security agencies could play a special role in realizing the two countries' agreements in political, economic and defense dimensions.

The development of terrorism and the efforts of some regional and transnational countries to maintain and manage insecurity in the country are the most important challenges that threaten the peace and stability of Afghanistan, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council noted while referring to the second regional dialogue meeting.

Chinese National Security Minister Chin Wen Qing also appreciated Iran’s initiative to establish and continue the second Security Dialogue and his participation in the meeting.

He noted that relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran have an important place among Chinese high-ranking officials and noted that continuous cooperation and consultations between the two countries' officials could play a decisive role in the quick realization of the agreements reached between the presidents of Iran and China.

The second regional security dialogue meeting will be held in Tehran tomorrow with the participation of national security advisers and senior security officials from Iran, Russia, China, India, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

