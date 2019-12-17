Iran vows to promote insurance, medical services to Iraq

Iran is ready to exchange ideas and develop bilateral cooperation with Iraq, Mostafa Salari said in a meeting with Iraqi ambassador to Tehran on Tuesday .

Good relations between Iran and Iraq are expanding in all fields and there is also a ground for cooperation in the field of social security, which we hope this meeting to contribute to the development of social security services to Iraqi nationals residing in Iran as well as those Iraqi visiting Iran.

He introduced social security services in Iran and went on to say that over half of Iran's population are covered by social security services and pensions and health services are the most important obligations of the organization to the community.

Salari also stated that providing social security services to foreign nationals is done in accordance with Article 5 of the Social Security Law, stating that the service of this organization to foreign nationals is not different from the Iranian nationals and foreigners working inside the country.

The Iraqi ambassador to Tehran, for his part stated that there is a great deal of cooperation between the two countries, and we are happy to provide appropriate solutions to further develop social security.

Sa'ad Jawad Qandil noted the Iraqi Embassy in Tehran is the largest embassy of the country in the world, adding that Iraq also has consulates in Mashad, Kermanshah and Ahwaz.

He said that in terms of insurance coverage and provision of health services for Iraqi nationals residing in Iran, those Iraqi nationals who travel to Iran for medical treatment or pilgrimage, as well as local staff of the Iraqi embassy and consulates in Iran, we can cooperate and are ready to welcome any offers made by Iranian side in this respect.

