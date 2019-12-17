Iran-Russia relations have evolved in all areas, energy minister says

Alexander Novak met with Iranian ambassador to the Russian Federation Mehdi Sanaie on Tuesday, and said that there is also good developments in economic relations, including the implementation of big projects in the fields of energy, transport and the agreement on free trade zone with the Eurasian Economic Union.

According to him, these developments can be useful and valuable. He expressed the hope that the experiences of this period will be used in the future to develop the relations between the two countries.

