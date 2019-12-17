Dec 17, 2019, 8:19 PM
Iran-Russia relations have evolved in all areas, energy minister says

Moscow, Dec 17, IRNA - Russian Energy Minister and head of Russia-Iran Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation stated that over the past six years, good efforts have been made in bilateral and regional cooperation, and relations between the two countries have developed in every respect.

Alexander Novak met with Iranian ambassador to the Russian Federation Mehdi Sanaie on Tuesday, and said that there is also good developments in economic relations, including the implementation of big projects in the fields of energy, transport and the agreement on free trade zone with the Eurasian Economic Union.

According to him, these developments can be useful and valuable. He expressed the hope that the experiences of this period will be used in the future to develop the relations between the two countries.

