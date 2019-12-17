Most effective way to counter extremism explaining compassionate Islam

The promotion of ISIS-oriented Islam is among the strategies of the US and the Zionist regime to spread Islamophobia and make division, conflict, and crisis in the Islamic countries of the region.

Tajik National Security Secretary Mohammad Ali Vatanzadeh, who is on a visit to Iran to attend the second regional security summit while heading a high-level security delegation met SNSC Secretary Ali Shamkhani on Tuesday afternoon to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues.

Speaking at the meeting, Shamkhani referred to the numerous cultural, ethnic, religious and linguistic relations between Iran and Tajikistan, and noted that "we have no restrictions on the development of bilateral relations and mutual cooperation".

Welcoming the presence of his Tajik counterpart at the second Regional Security Dialogue in Tehran, Shamkhani emphasized the two countries' cooperation in countering the threat of ISIS’ revival and expansion.

Tajikistan's National Security Council Secretary Mohammad Ali Vatanzadeh also noted a regional security dialogue meeting will be held on Afghanistan which will be an important event on collaboration efforts on one of the region's most important security challenges.

Referring to Tajikistan's long shared borders with Afghanistan, he said insecurity in the country had an impact on Tajik national security, noting that an extremist terrorist group in the name of Islam must not make the country insecure and destabilize the region with mounting security challenges.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish