Rouhani arrives in Kuala Lumpur

President Rouhani arrived in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Tuesday at the official invitation of the Malaysian Prime Minister to attend the summit of the heads of Islamic countries.

The Kuala Lumpur Summit will be held in the Malaysian capital on December 18-21, with the participation of 400 figures, including 250 leaders, officials, political figures and thinkers from 52 countries.

The participants will discuss ways to address these challenges while discussing the most important challenges facing the Islamic countries and issues affecting the Muslim world.

During his visit to Malaysia in addition to addressing the leaders and officials attending the Kuala Lumpur summit and explaining the regional and international policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran, President Rouhani will meet some of the leaders and officials attending the summit to talk about issues of mutual interest, regional and international issues.

