Dec 17, 2019, 5:44 PM
Zarif calls for realistic coop in Persian Gulf

Tehran, Dec 17, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message called for establishing more realistic cooperation with regard to providing peace in the Persian Gulf.

"Realpolitik has failed miserably in providing security for anyone in the Persian Gulf," Zarif tweeted on Tuesday.

He added: "Let's try more ‘realistic' cooperation: the #HOPE initiative."

"But, like the nuclear accord, no good idea can be pursued by only one party," he noted.

Earlier, addressing Doha Forum 2019, Zarif said: "We in Iran believe that a new regional approach should be the outcome of collective deliberations."

"As for weapons trade, the Persian Gulf states accounted for nearly ONE QUARTER of GLOBAL ARMS IMPORTS during 2014-18, almost DOUBLING on average compared to the preceding five years," he added.

"Unsurprisingly, the United States sold most of these lethal arms. But the real question is: have these vast US arms sales to this region recovered anything even remotely close to the 7 trillion dollars that President Trump himself has acknowledged as having been wasted in our region since 2001?" 

"To be fair, global powers do not have a monopoly over this cognitive disorder. Unfortunately, nobody does."

