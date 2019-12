Atefeh Ahmadi won silver in women’s slalom in International Alpine Murat Dedeman FIS Cup competition that is being held in Erzurum Palandöken Ski Center.

Also, Sadaf Saveh Shemshaki came third in the same category to gain a bronze medal.

In men’s slalom, Behnam Kia Shemshaki and Seyed Morteza Jafari earned silver and bronze medals.

