Bust of great Iranian poet unveiled in Moscow

Abu Abdullah Rudaki is widely regarded as “the father of Persian poetry, for he was the first major poet to write in New Persian language, following the Arab conquest in the seventh and eighth centuries, which established Islam as the official religion, and made Arabic the predominant literary language in Persian-speaking lands for some two centuries.

The unveiling ceremony of great Iranian poet was organized by the head of the Moscow state university, Viktor Antonovich Sadovnichy, the director of the Institute for Asian and African countries and Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Moscow, Mehdi Sanaei, the business leader of Afghanistan to Russia, the adviser to the embassy of Tajikistan to Russia and the university students.

Antonovich Sadovnichy referring to the deep cultural and historical ties between the Persian-speaking peoples and the Russian people, emphasized the importance of developing cultural and academic relations between the different segments of their communities.

He praised the efforts of the Iranian ambassador over the past four-year tenure in Moscow and arrangement of the meeting of presidents of the two top universities and extensive cooperation between the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Moscow and Moscow State University.

Sanaei recalled Rudaki's high status in Persian literature and poetry and his effective role in expanding the language in the region, emphasized the importance of teaching and learning high concepts in his poems.

