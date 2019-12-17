Dec 17, 2019, 4:00 PM
Tehran to host 2nd session of Regional Security Dialogue

Tehran, Dec 17, IRNA- Tehran will host secretaries and national security advisors of seven states tomorrow at the second session of Regional Security Dialogue.

The representatives from Russia, China, India, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan as well as Uzbekistan are to partake at the session.

The one-day event is aimed at focusing on Afghanistan's issues and collective combating terrorism of all types.  

Some bilateral talks are expected to be held on the sidelines of the meeting.

The representatives from China and Tajikistan arrived in Tehran on Tuesday afternoon.

The first session of the event was held in the capital city of Tehran in September, 2018.

