Italy Envoy deplores different image from Iran reflected in world

Speaking in a meeting with Qazvin governor, Perrone said in contrast with the propaganda campaign, Iranians are warm and hospitable people.

He said that media campaign against Iran should be amended, adding that more cooperation between Iran and Italy will change the atmosphere to a great extent.

Referring to Iran-Italy tourism capacities, he said that the two sides can have good planning to promote tourism.

He described Qazvin as an industrial zone which has economic relations with the European countries.

Earlier, speaking in an exclusive interview with IRNA, Perrone said that the two countries are determined to expand bilateral cultural cooperation especially in the area of maintenance and repairing the cultural heritage sites.

Commenting on the cultural characteristics of the Iranian nation, he said that he believes Iran is extremely welcoming and generous with a lot of culture and cultural heritage and many attractions to offer.

"When people come here from overseas, they get impressed with the nature and by the character of the Iranian people," he said.

With regard to the familiarity of Italians with Iranian culture, Perrone said that due to the "longstanding exchanges of Iran and Italy", the two nations have developed cultural affinities and understanding.

