Iran, Italy cooperating in cultural heritage issues

Mohammad-Hassan Talebian said that Italians have a multi-year agreement for repairs and maintenance of Persepolis and Pasargad.

Talebian made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on the sidelines of a ceremony to launch the joint Iran-Italy project for the development of cultural heritage and tourism in Tehran.

Referring to the joint projects, he said that it is includes several issues, like how people can participate in plans of introducing, guarding, repairing cultural sites.

Cooperatives have been extremely successful in Italy and they are to show their experiences to Iran, too, he added.

The present delegation has visited a number of archeological sites of Khuzestan Province, southwestern Iran; and Kordestan; Kermanshah provinces, western Iran; and Fars Province, southern Iran, he said, adding that the sites of Khuzestan will be uses as the pilot of the project.

Talebian said that the goal of the project is to bring sustainable development based on empowering the local people.

Regarding the importance of the cooperation, he said that there are some innovations in the project: novel tools, digital bases, and IT are to be used in introducing the areas and providing services.

The most important thing is that the people should develop the feeling to participate in the issue, he said, adding that there should also be a balance between different parts: agriculture, tourism, maintenance, and repair, etc. We try to keep all parts from harm.

As both Iran and Italy are ancient civilizations, their cooperation and synergy can have good results. If the pilot is hopefully successful, it will be generalized to the other sites, he said.

