FAO, Iran ink MOU to support sustainable development of marine cage culture

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Iran Fisheries Organization (IFO) announced a new project today that will strengthen national capacity for sustainable management and development of marine cage culture – the farming of fish inside net-cages in the marine environment.

“Through allocating USD 292,000 to this project, FAO assists the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to sustainably increase the production from marine cage culture in the country,” said FAO Representative to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Gerold Bödeker at the signing ceremony. He added that “during the implementation phase of the project, farm managers and extension practitioners will be trained.”

Mentioning the low production cost from cage culture in supplying animal protein at the signing ceremony, the Director of Aquaculture Development Department of Iran Fisheries Organization, Hussein Ali Abdolhay asserts that this joint project constitutes an integral part to achieve a resilient economy.

Funded by FAO, this two-year Technical Cooperation Programme (TCP) project will improve Iran’s marine cage culture capacities and support the Government’s efforts to achieve its long-term goal of 900,000 tonnes of fish product annually from marine cage culture.

