Araghchi: Iran hopeful to reinforce economic relations with Japan

According to 'NHK', Araghchi made the remarks in a meeting to commemorate the 90th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Iran and Japan.

He added that Iran continues to face sanctions from the US.

He expressed hope it would overcome the pressure through its strong ties with Japan.

Araghchi told NHK that he hoped that the Japanese government and businesses would resume buying Iranian oil.

Earlier, Rouhani elaborated on the details of his visit to Tokyo, saying that Iran and Japan have always been friendly countries.

He noted that holding talks with Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo has been on agenda over the past seven years.

He noted that reduction in Iran-Japan relations is temporary and is due to US illegal and cruel sanctions.

He said that meetings with the Japanese officials will aim to boost bilateral talks, but, Kuala Lumpur Summit of Leaders underway in Malaysia has been in the context of multilateralism.

