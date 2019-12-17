Iranian athlete wins the Powerlifting World Championships

Astara is a Caspian city in Gilan Province. It lies on the border with Azerbaijan Republic and on the Caspian Sea.

Mehdi Noruzi said on Monday that a tournament was held in Moscow, Russia on December 10-15 , with 3,000 athletes from 40 countries competing in different ages.

He said that Ghanbari won the first prize in the 140 minus weight category in the breaststroke and broke the record and won the championship with a 245 kg weightlifting.

He said that out of 22 Iranian athletes competing in the tournament, 10 athletes won top honors and the first one received a gold medal from Astara at the Powerlifting World Championships.

