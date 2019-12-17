Rouhani: World countries opposing US sanctions

Speaking to reporters before leaving Iran for Kuala Lumpur, Rouhani said that all countries especially those having traditional relations with Iran call for close cooperation.

Iran has put on the agenda maintaining closer relations with important Asian states especially Malaysia and Japan, Rouhani said, adding that the upcoming visits are made upon the official invitation of the Malaysian and Japanese prime ministers.

He added that the first leg of his Asian tour to Malaysia is aimed to address issues concerning multilateral relations in the Muslim World.

Important countries from the Muslim World will participate in the upcoming Kuala Lumpur Summit, he noted.

He said that leaders of Iran, Turkey, Pakistan, Qatar, Malaysia and Indonesia are among participants of Kuala Lumpur Summit.

The Islamic World has great potentials with regard to geography, energy, population, industry and culture but unfortunately it faces with problems like armed conflict and terrorism, Rouhani said.

He referred to terrorism, war, bloodshed and foreign interference as important problems in the Islamic World.

Iran and Malaysia have commonalities in the Islamic World issues, he said, adding, "We believe that problems of the Muslim World will be resolved through negotiations.

He said that the World Against Violence and Extremism (WAVE) is the proposal he raised with the United Nations General Assembly in September 2013 has led to adoption of two resolutions by the UN General Assembly.

He noted that Iran initiative called Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) he raised with the UN General Assembly last September has been welcomed by most of the countries, elites and scholars.

President Rouhani described Kuala Lumpur Summit as a new and important step with a new structure consisting of effective countries in the Islamic World.

Elaborating on the details of his tour to Tokyo, Rouhani said that Iran and Japan have always been friendly countries.

He noted that holding talks with Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo has been on agenda over the last seven years.

He noted that reduction in Iran-Japan relations is temporary and is due to US illegal and cruel sanctions.

He said that meetings with the Japanese officials will aim to boost bilateral talks but those in Malaysia will be in the context of multilateral relations.

Rouhani, heading a high-profile political delegation left Tehran for Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday morning to participate in the 2019 Summit of the World Leaders.

Finding new and effective solutions to the most important problems in the Islamic world, helping to improve the status of Muslims around the world, building a network among Islamic leaders, intellectuals, scholars, and revitalizing Islamic civilization are top on agenda of the upcoming summit.

The Kuala Lumpur Summit of Leaders will be inaugurated by king of Malaysia.

