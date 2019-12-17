Rouhani off to Malaysia to attend Kuala Lumpur Summit

Rouhani's visit is taking place upon the official invitation of Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir Mohammad.

The event is slated to be held in presence of 400 international figures including 250 world leaders and political personalities from 52 countries on December 18-21.

Participants are supposed to discuss the most important challenges in the Islamic countries and major subjects of the Muslim World.

President Rouhani, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend Kuala Lumpur Summit of Leaders.

Finding new and effective solutions to the most important problems in the Islamic world, helping to improve the status of Muslims around the world, building a network among Islamic leaders, intellectuals, scholars, and revitalizing Islamic civilization are top on agenda of the upcoming summit.

The Kuala Lumpur Summit of Leaders will be inaugurated by king of Malaysia.

President Rouhani is also to visit Tokyo to hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.

The meeting is aimed at developing Iranian trade ties with Japan.

