Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec 17

- US sanctions amount to silent warfare, terrorism: Iran

The Iranian government spokesman on Monday denounced the United States sanctions against the Islamic Republic as “silent warfare” and a genocidal campaign of “terror”, following the US treasury secretary’s remarks which had described the Iran embargoes as some alternative for war.

- MP: Implementation of major refinery projects will offset US oil sanctions

Unilateral US sanctions imposed on Iran’s oil sector will fail to impact Iran’s economy if the country completes implementation of its major refinery projects and reduces its exports of crude oil through increasing production of petrochemicals, said an Iranian MP.

- Russia hasn’t stopped cooperation in Fordo: Iran

Tehran said Russia has not retreated from cooperating with Iran at Fordo’s enrichment facility, rejecting claims that a recent halt in the Russian contribution has been prompted by US sanctions.

- Iran says U.S. sanctions ‘the war itself’

Iran’s Judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday U.S. sanctions targeting Iran’s access to medicines and medical services is a clear example of Washington’s economic terrorism.

- No prospect for future U.S. presence in Syria

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad says the United States is selling the oil it has stolen from his country to Ankara, ruling out a future U.S. military presence in Syria.

- Iranian Trailblazer’s Olympic dream faces U.S. immigration hurdle

With Tokyo 2020 looming, Iranian sprinter Maryam Toosi has been desperately trying to come to the U.S. to pursue her Olympic Games dream, but is still trying to overcome one seemingly insurmountable hurdle -- President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

- Bigger role for stock market in Gov’t funding

The government has concocted a bigger role for the stock market on the revenue side of the next fiscal budget (March 20-21), according to the CEO of Iran Fara Bourse, the junior stock market.

- Non-compliance with FATF standards will increase economic pressure

Iran's refusal to comply with the requirements of the Financial Action Task Force will result in added economic pressure on the country that is already suffering from severe American sanctions, a top diplomat said.

- INSTEX chief to visit Iran

Michael Bock, head of Iran-EU trade channel, known as the Instrument In Support of Trade Exchange (INSTEX), will visit Iran on January 12 to discuss the latest developments on the long-delayed mechanism.

