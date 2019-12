French Ambassador to Iran Philippe Thiebaud said on Monday that his country is interested in keeping Iran nuclear deal alive.

He made the remark in a meeting with Spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi in Tehran.

The two sides also discussed about possible bilateral nuclear cooperation in radiopharma and other stuff.

