Iran, Japan economies complement each other

Ali Majedi told the meeting themed 'Developing Iran-Japan Trade Ties' in University of Tehran on Monday that despite Japan's membership in G7 and Iran's tense ties with most of the economic group's members, the least ups and downs were seen in Tehran-Tokyo relations over the past four decades.

Noting that Japan is a strategic partner of the US, he pointed out that the fact that despite enmity between Tehran and Washington, Tehran-Tokyo ties are not tense reveals that the two countries recognize each other and this is a key point in their bilateral relationships.

Majedi further noted that Japan needs Iran's energy resources, including oil, gas and petrochemicals and both countries can have close cooperation in the field of mine.

Hailing Japan's advances in the field of auto-making, he added that Iran's auto-making sector needs an advanced automaker for cooperation to make progress and Japanese auto-making companies are the best option for Iran.

