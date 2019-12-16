Iran among top three in field of disabled sports

Sima Limochi said on Monday on the sideline of the "Sports for All" conference that 15 percent of the world population is involved by some form of disability, meaning one out of every 7 people is suffering from disabilities which is approximately three times more likely to suffer a disability than healthy people.

The official noted since 1992 the United Nations has named a day as the International Day of Disabled to push international organizations towards special support for these strata.

The Vice-President for Paralympic National Committee stated that one of the good achievements of the Iranian Paralympic Movement initiated with the help of sports federations and governmental and non-governmental organizations and institutions is increasing participation of the disabled people in the Paralympic Day from 2,700 in 2003 to 60,000 in 2019.

Limochi noted that after the general sport, the National Paralympic Committee has also made some strides in the championship.

According to her, the Iranian caravans have made significant progress in both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the recent Paralympics in recent times, and this growth has been evident in all general sport and championships so that today "we are one of the top 3 countries by the International Paralympic Committee".

