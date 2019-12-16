Tehran, Rome cultural cooperation to continue

Addressing a meeting on the project 'Iran-Italy cooperation for promoting cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts' late on Monday, Mohammad Hassan Talebian highlighted the significance of Tehran-Rome cultural cooperation and said that Italian delegation's visit to Tehran is to share their experiences in how to make the best use of the cultural sites.

Noting that the Italian team has visited several provinces and historic sites, he said that Khuzestan is of high significance and can be selected to serve as a pilot for cooperation between the two countries.

"We welcome Iran-Italy cooperation in the field of cultural heritage and we are also fully ready for strengthening ties with Italy," he said.

Director of the Office for World Heritage Centers Farhad Azizi told the same meeting that the Italian delegation visited several Iranian sites and now a suitable opportunity is created for cooperation between the two countries.

Unfortunately, certain foreign media do not reveal the true image of Iran and that's for the same reason that some country has little knowledge of Iran's cultural capabilities and tourism attractions.

"Despite oppressive sanctions, Italy is one of the countries that have very good cultural collaboration with Iran," he said, hoping that the cooperation would help introduce Iran's real image.

Meanwhile, Head of Italian Embassy's Trade Promotion Division Augusto De Jiachinto said that he was impressed by rare capacities in Iran's cultural heritage sector.

He also hailed Iran's traditions and intangible heritage as wonderful and beautiful.

Elsewhere in his speech, he referred to security in Iran, saying, "World media do not present a suitable image of Iran and they portray it as an insecure country while I saw from close its security and its people's hospitality."

