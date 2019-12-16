New chapter begins in Iran-Russia cinema cooperation

During the meeting, Ali Reza Tabesh also referred to the activities of the production and distribution of cinematographic and web-based works in the field of children and adolescents from Russia. At Farabi Cinema Foundation, "we also cover events in the cinema or the value chain of cinema, including screenplay, film production, film festival and international distribution of Iranian films.

The official noted that Farabi Cinema Foundation in the international sector is the driver of the international activities of Iranian cinema in all fields from co-production to cinema understanding with other countries, film distribution and other cinema exchanges.

Referring to the 120th anniversary of cinema in Iran, Tabesh said that with the establishment of the Farabi Cinema Foundation in the years after the revolution, a new direction was made for this cinema. Our country did not have more than one or two female filmmakers before the revolution, but today, we have several generations of Iranian cinema activists and over 400 women filmmakers active in the cinema are the product of the last 40 years of Iranian cinema.

Pre-revolution cinema was heavily hit by American films. With the post-revolution developments, Iran was able to launch a new project in the new process of cinema, relying on domestic production and the use of human resources in the region and the world.

He noted the importance of further cooperation with Russian cinema as an important approach in the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance and the Farabi Cinema Foundation and highlighted that "we welcome cinema plans for joint production between Russia" and Iran and any kind of joint cooperation between the two countries. Co-production in itself is valuable because it connects "our cinema to global markets and allows marketers to expand their cooperation". In both countries, there is a historical theme, a culture of beautiful storytelling and animated film production. Both countries have been the cradle of literature throughout history, all of which help us to invest in shared capacities.

