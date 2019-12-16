Maintaining banking relations under sanctions vital, CBI Chief says

Abdul Nasser Hemmati on Monday posted a message titled "One News, One Appreciation and One Comment" on his Instagram page that good and promising news is the positive growth for oil-free GDP in the first six months of the current Iranian year (will end on March 21).

The governor added that in the second quarter of this year, we saw a positive 9.5 percent growth in agriculture, a %0/4 of growth in industry and mining, and a negative 1.4 percent growth in services.

Therefore, with a positive growth rate of %0/6 in the second quarter of the year, a half percent growth is recorded for the first half of the year. The oil sector also has its own conditions.

The governor of the central bank also referred to the stability of the foreign exchange market and stated that the strong presence of the central bank and the fundamental and scientific management of the foreign exchange market once again brought relative stability to the market.

