Ban on pilgrims crossing of Chazzabeh, Shalamcheh borders temporary

Speaking to IRNA on Monday, Reza Nejati said that the ban on Iranian and Iraqi pilgrims and tourists from the border of Shalamcheh was due to the continued insecurity in Iraq and the need to observe security requirements and after the restoration of stability and peace in Iraq, in particular, the holy cities of Iraq, the commute of Iranian pilgrims will resume and become normal.

He said that in the 2 six months, Chazzabeh and Shalamcheh have been opened and closed to pilgrims and tourists several times, and expressed hope that with the improvement of security conditions and the return of peace to Iraq, Chazzabeh and Shalamcheh will witness the flow of pilgrims and nationals of the two countries.

Nejati noted that despite the cease of the commute of pilgrims and nationals of Iran and Iraq, Iran's export of non-oil goods to Iraq has not stopped.

The official made the remark that business activities in Chazzabeh and Shalamcheh markets continue non-stop.

He said the Khorramshahr maritime border is also open for export of goods to Iraq, especially for building materials.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish