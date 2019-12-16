About 6,000 tourists cross Shalamcheh border daily

In an interview with IRNA reporter, Ahmad Zaboli stated that the Iraqi nationals are entering the Arvand Free Zone without any problems along the Shalamcheh border and accordingly Iraqi nationals intending to travel to Arvand Free Zone (Abadan and Khorramshahr) can enter the area without obtaining a visa.

He added that the Iraqi citizens who plan to travel outside the Arvand Free Zone and enter the mainland must have a valid visa.

Zaboli underlined the Shalamcheh trade border is still open and economic activity is being carried out by traders in the Shalamcheh border crossing.

Iraqi nationals and tourists have been banned from the Chazzabeh terminal since Sunday.

The international border of Shalamcheh is about 15 kilometers from Khorramshahr and 20 kilometers from Basra, the most important border crossing in Khuzestan province.

