"Yeva" awarded as best movie of French Vitré Film Festival

Closing Ceremony of the First Iranian Film Festival in Vitré was held last night at the presence of the citizens of Vitré city and the Brittany region, the Mayor of Vitré, the French National Assembly representative in the province of Brittany, the head of the House of World Cultures, as well as the Iranian directors invited to the event.

At the ceremony, the first prize went to Anahid Abad's film “Yeva”, and the second and third prizes were jointly awarded to “A Home in Street No. 41” and Vilaieha .

At the beginning of the ceremony, Alireza Khalili, Head of Iran and France Center and Laurent Garo, Artistic Director of the Festival, appreciated the efforts of Brittany Province officials, especially Pierre Menouri, the Mayor of Vitre, and hailed the presence of the Iranian directors, especially Abolfazl Jalili, as well as residents of the city.

