Russia says Tehran-Moscow ties developing

Speaking to Mehdi Sanaie on Monday, Igor Morgulov said that "we have witnessed serious achievements in the relations between the two countries, while in the meantime deep-seated political dialogue and proximity between the leaders, ministers, and secretaries of the two countries' security councils have been made and many projects were developed and implemented in the economic, energy and nuclear sectors".

He added that for Russia this period has been both quantitatively and qualitatively different from the previous periods. "Regional cooperation from Afghanistan to Central Asia and the Caucasus and most importantly to Syria and the fight against terrorism has been significant."

Morgulov went on to say that parliamentary, scientific and cultural cooperation, provincial relations and participation in intellectual circles and elites have also been prominent during this period.

Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Sanaie also commended the Russian Foreign Ministry for its support and noted that during this period all elements and components of relations were formed and activated at bilateral, regional and international levels.

According to him, the basic documents in the two countries' relations were signed and with the signing of Iran's preferential trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union countries and despite the US sanctions, the future period of the two countries' relations will be more promising and brighter.

