Japanese firms very optimistic about Iran's future

Saito Mitsugo, speaking on Monday at the Iran-Japan Business Relations Meeting at the University of Tehran's Faculty of World Studies, noted that his mission is to preserve and develop the two countries' relationship.

Japan's top diplomat to Tehran made the remarks coinciding with the 90th anniversary of the two countries' relations. For the first time in 41 years, the Japanese prime minister traveled to Tehran to meet with the Iranian president and Leader.

He said Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe was trying to contribute to the stability of the region, stating that President Rouhani’s visit to Japan purse the same path.

The Japanese diplomat said that due to the difficult conditions in the region, the economic relations between the two countries were insufficient, saying that Japanese companies are pinning hope for the future of Iran and are still present in Iran and have undertaken projects to serve areas such as the environment, health care and disaster prevention.

I think the road is not smooth, but I believe there is a right solution before any problem that the people of Iran and Japan will find, Saito said, referring to the current situation in the international arena.

