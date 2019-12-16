Iranian President to officially visit Japan, Dy FM says

The Iranian diplomat made the remarks at the Iran-Japan trade relations meeting which was held at the School of Japanese Studies in Tehran, adding Rouhani's one-day visit to the country will be in line with the national interest of both sides.

The diplomatic talks are continuous steps that should be taken regularly until achieving all desired goals, he pointed out.

He went on to say that the visits of both sides' top-ranking officials are a good indication of Iran-Japan deep-rooted relation.

Japan's foreign policy is based on courage and farsightedness and this has been proved for many times in historical ties between the two countries, Araghchi said.

He described the latest visit of Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo as a decisive move, adding that the Japanese prime ministers had not visited Iran in the past 41 years.

