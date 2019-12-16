No impeachment for oil minister on parliament's agenda

Speaking to an IRNA on Monday, Jalal Mirzaei stated that the oil minister's impeachment had been removed from parliament’s agenda, noting that following the discontent with natural gas prices, some of the representatives raised the issue of impeachment because they had not been consulted.

Mirzaei emphasized, however, that it was clear that society and social currents did not support the impeachment despite their dissatisfaction with fuel price reform and did not welcome the issue.

According to a member of the parliament's energy commission, the oil minister's impeachment was more politically motivated and political in nature.

He said that based on the feedback of this impeachment, the political activists and the MPs of the Majlis and the political forces outside the Majlis evaluated the impeachment according to the conditions of the country."

The MPs based on the assessments made, the case was revised and due to the sanctions and holding of elections in March, the impeachers also took back their motion and the impeachment was out of the agenda.

