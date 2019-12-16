Dec 16, 2019, 3:41 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News Code: 83596742
0 Persons

Tags

Memorial exhibition of Iran-Japan diplomatic ties opens in Tehran

Memorial exhibition of Iran-Japan diplomatic ties opens in Tehran

Tehran, Dec 16, IRNA – Memorial exhibition on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of Iran-Japan diplomatic ties kicked off in the capital city of Tehran on Monday.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Japanese Ambassador to Iran Mitsugu Saitu were among the high-ranking attendees of the exhibition.

The event is underway on the sidelines of the Japan-Iran trade relations meeting at the School of Japanese Studies in Tehran.

Some photos, documents as well as commodities related to the countries' relations are on public display.

Also, a memorial carpet on both sides' ties was unveiled at the event.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter@IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 2 =