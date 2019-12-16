Memorial exhibition of Iran-Japan diplomatic ties opens in Tehran

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Japanese Ambassador to Iran Mitsugu Saitu were among the high-ranking attendees of the exhibition.

The event is underway on the sidelines of the Japan-Iran trade relations meeting at the School of Japanese Studies in Tehran.

Some photos, documents as well as commodities related to the countries' relations are on public display.

Also, a memorial carpet on both sides' ties was unveiled at the event.

