Spox: Iran examines initiation of 5th JCPOA step

Speaking in his weekly press briefing, Mousavi commented on the question whether President Hassan Rouhani's trip to Tokyo will win Washington's green light, saying that Iran's relations with other countries is not related to third countries.

He added that Iran and Japan are old friends and Japan is an important country in the Eastern Asia and Iran is also an important state in Western Asia.

Referring to recent trip made by the Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo to Iran, he said naturally we are arranging president Rouhani's tour to Japan.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mousavi advised Iranian students and professors to be careful if they want to visit the US and even if they hold visa and invitation.

Earlier, Iranian Professor Masoud Soleimani was released after one year illegal detention in the US and came back home after Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif welcomed him in Zurich.

In the wake of the efforts made by Iranian Foreign Ministry and security and judiciary bodies, professor Soleimani was released in a diplomatic procedure and in cooperation with the Switzerland Government.

Soleimani was imprisoned falsely for the alleged circumvention of US sanctions for one year.

Massoud Soleimani, a stem cell researcher and associate professor at Tarbiat Modares University, which is among 1% top scientists in the world with regard to scientific citations in prestigious scientific journals, departed for the US on a study agenda on October 7, 2018.

Elaborating on the process of releasing Soleimani, Mousavi said no negotiations have been held between Iran and the US and the main talks were held with Switzerland.

In response to another question on dispatching delegations from Iran and Saudi Arabia for holding talks, he said official negotiations were held on issues related to Hajj.

Commenting on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan trip to Saudi Arabia for mediation, he said nothing has so far been announced but Iran hails such talks.

Iran believes that tension among Islamic countries is harmful for the region, Islamic World and neighbors, he reiterated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he rejected US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook's claims that Iranian Foreign Ministry is for negotiations with the [US] but Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is against it.

Commenting the US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin's remarks, Mousavi said Mnuchin has just repeated false policies and remarks of the US Administration.

Mnuchin also said that sanctions are substitution for war; he said adding that sanctions are by themselves a war.

Elaborating on developments in Iraq, Mousavi said Iran will not interfere in internal affairs of Iran and considers Iraq as an independent state.

Iran is ready to cooperate with Iraqi government to bring back peace and stability to Iraq.

Regarding the latest measures taken for Iranian oil tanker Sanchi, he expressed regret over the accident, saying Iranian Foreign Ministry made its efforts but National Oil Tanker Company is responsible for following up the case.

Sanchi, the Iranian oil tanker carrying over 136,000 tons of gas condensates, collided with a Chinese freight ship in East China coast on January 6 and exploded. Bodies of only three out of 32 members of the crew, two of whom were Bangladeshi, had been recovered before the tanker sank on January 14.

