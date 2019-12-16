Iran says Russia not cooperating in Fordow due to technical difficulty

Mousavi told reporters that the main reason is simultaneity of two actions; the Russians want to see if it is possible to do two projects at the same time.

He said that all the remaining signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action believe that the United States is responsible for the current situation. They do not recognize the US illegal sanctions on Iran, he said in reference to the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 in 2015 which backed the JCPOA, requiring to lift international sanctions on Iran.

He said that December 18 has been named the World against Violence and Extremism (WAVE) based on President Hassan Rouhani's proposal to the United Nations General Assembly in the year 2013.

Iran hopes that the world community will get rid of violence and extremism, and all counties will follow suit.

Asked about the outcome of presence of Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in the meeting of the Arbitral Joint Commission of the JCPOA in Vienna, he said that the meeting has been positive.

Responding to a question about the upcoming visit to Tokyo of Foreign Minister Zarif, Mousavi said that Zarif is scheduled to attend the joint economic commission with Japan.

He said that President Hassan Rouhani is due to visit Malaysia in the coming days and his upcoming visit to Japan is being finalized.

