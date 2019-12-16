Iranian Photographer wins gold medal from Kyrgyz Photo Festival

The International Philharmonic Photo Festival was organized by the Asian Photographers Association in collaboration with Focus in Kyrgyzstan under the auspices of the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP) and the American Photographers Association (PSA).

The festival was held in 6 sections, Open Monochrome, Open Color, Portrait, People, Child, and Music.

The Iranian photographer also received 2 other honors and honors at the festival's People and Music Awards.

Bahram Bayat, born in Zanjan, has exhibited in more than 30 group exhibitions in Iran and in several countries around the world , he has won various titles and awards at national and international festivals.

