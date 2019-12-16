Japanese company to work on disposal of wastes in Shiraz

The three-member Japanese delegation from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) visited Barme Shor waste site.

During the meeting with Shiraz civil engineering services and provincial officials, Japanese experts reviewed executive works to commission environment-friendly system for disposal of wastes including incineration.

Speaking to IRNA, head of Shiraz City Council for health, environment and civil services Ali Naseri said that JICA has cooperation with 150 countries giving credits and technical services, relief aid and economic development loans.

The Interior Ministry has communicated a comprehensive wastes management plan, and Shiraz is the first Iranian city to adopt a detailed plan including a separation phase to burial phase, he added.

He also expressed hope for taking major strides for disposal of industrial wastes and incineration.

Meanwhile, a member of JICA delegation gave score 3 to Shiraz waste management, adding that the highest score given to waste management of the cities in the world is 4.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency is a governmental agency that coordinates Official Development Assistance for the government of Japan. It is chartered with assisting economic and social growth in developing countries, and the promotion of international cooperation.

