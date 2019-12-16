Iran not on FATF blacklist: Finance ministry

Meisam Amiri, head of financial information department at the ministry of finance said Sunday that Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has not held any meeting recently.

He said that the next meeting of the body will be held in February 2020.

He mentioned that two outstanding FATF conventions, Palermo and CFT, are being studied by various Iranian organizations.

Commenting on the same issue, member of the Expediency Council on approving or rejecting the bills of the two CFT and Palermo conventions, Majid Ansari, too, noted that the two bills are being reviewed by the Joint Commission of the Expediency Council(EC).

Speaking to IRNA, he noted that the remaining bills of the Special Financial Action Task Force (FATF) are under review, and stated that he has no specific predictions whether the CFT and Palermo conventions are approved or rejected.

He added that the Joint Commission on EC has had meetings in the past months and will have meetings in the coming days.

According to IRNA, the FATF has so far given Iran six times the opportunity to fully join the FATF and announced a last-time 4-month deadline to finalize and approve the bills.

