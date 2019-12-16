Dec 16, 2019, 7:37 AM
Iran, Nicaragua discuss bilateral ties, LatAm situation

Tehran, Dec 16, IRNA- Iranian and Nicaraguan foreign ministers discussed bilateral and Central American issues. 

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with his Nicaraguan counterpart Denis Moncada on the sidelines of Doha Forum in the Qatari capital on Sunday. 

The two discussed bilateral relations as well as the situation in Central and Latin America.

Earlier, Zarif met with The Elders in a bid to talk about Iran’s Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) and the regional situation. 

Zarif also talked with his Qatari counterpart and prime minister. 

The Iranian minister also held talks with Poland’s foreign minister and Iraq national security adviser. 

