Iran's post rises 9-step in world

In an interview with IRNA on Sunday, Mohammad Reza Qaderi said that Iran's National Post Company is one of the top 40 in the world and is in the first place in the list of technology and technological developments.

The number of flights in Iran is shorter and more time consuming than other countries, he said, referring to Iran's promotion of global rankings, this reduces the quality of our products, but in other respects, "we are considered among advanced posts companies".

