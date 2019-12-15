Iraqi nationals banned to enter Iran from Chazzabeh border crossing

Speaking to IRNA on Sunday, Ahmad Sabhani added that the ban on the entry of the Iraqi nationals is imposed due to the continued insecurity in the country and the need to comply with security requirements at the border between the two countries.

He said that the commuting of Iranian pilgrims to the holy cities of Iraq had been banned since 2 weeks ago, due to security reasons and continued insecurity in the cities of Iraq, especially the cities of Karbala and Najaf.

The official went on to say that there is no commuting at Chazzabeh passenger terminal at the moment, noting that if there is relative security in the Iraqi cities, the commuting of nationals and pilgrims will resume.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran urged its compatriots to refrain from going to Iraq due to the specific security conditions in Iraq.

Sabhani said that non-oil exports to Iraq are ongoing but have been decreased from the Chazzabeh border crossing.

