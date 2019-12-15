Dec 15, 2019, 6:45 PM
UN Deputy Secretary-General meets Iran's FM Zarif

Tehran, Dec 15, IRNA - UN Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Peace Rosemary DiCarlo met today with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday.

DiCarlo met Zarif on the sidelines of Doha Forum in the Qatari capital today.

The Iranian foreign minister also earlier today met with the Elders Group, a group of former secretaries-general and senior UN officials, outlining Iran's goals for the Hormuz Peace Endeavor.

He met with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser al-Thani this morning, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar.

Zarif also spoke yesterday with the Polish foreign minister and Iraqi National Security Adviser Falih al-Fayyadh.

