Heads of Gorgan, Herat Agricultural Sciences Universities stress joint academic cooperation

Chancellor of Gorgan University of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources Ali Najafinejad stated at the meeting that the university has 62 years of experience, 83 faculty members, 4,000 undergraduates, postgraduates and Ph.D. students and is ranked 12 among universities under the auspices of the Ministries of Science, Research and Technology and Health, as well as the Islamic Azad University.

Najafinejad said on Sunday that since five years ago, the university has been doing valuable work in establishing and launching knowledge-based companies, entrepreneurial activities so that students can simultaneously pursue scientific and practical activity and get ready to enter the job market.

He said that Gorgan University of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources is ready to cooperate with Herat University in the areas such as training experts on human resources, signing Memorandum of Understanding on cultural and sports activities and providing research opportunities.

He also asked the head of Herat University to provide the opportunity for Herat University faculty members and students to attend international conferences, workshops and courses held at Gorgan University of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.

Gorgan University of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources chancellor added that "we hope that with the enhancement of these partnerships we will see the advancement of science and the path of sustainable development in Afghanistan as well as the success of Muslim countries, especially Persian speakers.

The head of Herat University Abdullah Faez, for his part, stated that Herat is a young academic complex in Afghanistan, but in a short period of time, it has become one of the top four universities in Afghanistan.

