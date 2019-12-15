Supreme Leader appoints secretary-general of WFPIST

The supreme leader appointed Hamid Shahriari to the post of secretary-general of World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought.

The Supreme Leader in his decree, addressing the new secretary-general of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, noted that upon request made by the Supreme Council of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, he has appointed Hojjatoleslam Hamid Shahriari, bearing the necessary knowledge and experience, as the Secretary-General of the Assembly, and expressed the hope that he will continue to achieve great success.

Today, the signs of the failed divisive policies among Muslim brothers are more evident than ever, while the global arrogance has been striving to make division in recent decades more than ever.

9455**1430

